Torino cruise into Europa playoffs

PARIS: Torino are set for a likely Europa League football playoff with Wolverhampton Wanderers after drawing at Belarusian side Shakhtyor 1-1 to make it past the third qualifying round 6-1 on aggregate.

Nikolai Yanush salvaged some pride for the hosts levelling on the night from the spot in stoppage time after Simone Zaza had given the Italians the lead 10 minutes from time, but Torino were already well out of sight.

Walter Mazzarri’s side are almost certain to face flamboyant Premier League outfit Wolves, who are 4-0 up ahead of their second leg clash with Pyunik at the Molineux Stadium later on Thursday.

Torino, who finished seventh in Serie A last season, are only in the competition after AC Milan accepted in June a voluntary ban from European football for the coming season over breaches of financial fair play rules. Should they get past Wolves, they will join compatriots Roma in the group stages after they took fifth-placed Milan’s place.

Wolves are in Europe for the first time in 39 years after finishing seventh in the Premier League in their first year following promotion.