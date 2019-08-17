Zardari sent to Adiala jail till 19th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday awarded three-day judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the fake bank accounts case and sent him to Adiala Jail.

The Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman and former president was produced before judge Mohammad Bashir by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials after expiry of his physical remand. At the outset of the proceedings, NAB prosecutor Muzaffar Abbasi requested the court to extend Zardari’s physical remand, saying the suspect needed to be interrogated.

Defence counsel Sardar Latif Khosa said Zardari had already demanded that he be given in 90-day remand, whereas the NAB officials either ask for a four-day remand or ask for a new remand. He said such practices by the NAB was aimed at distracting the court as well as causing loss to the national kitty.

Zardari, speaking at the rostrum, asked as to why he was not allowed to meet his daughter despite having court permission. He said he was also not allowed to offer Eid prayers. The court, after listening to both the parties, sent Zardari to Adiala Jail on three-day judicial remand.

He will now be produced in the accountability court on August 19. Khosa also filed a plea

in the court asking that Zardari be provided with A-class facilities in prison, including medical facilities and the permission to meet his family.