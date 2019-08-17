Tribal elders oppose police system in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Opposing the introduction of police in Mohmand district, the local tribal elders on Friday announced that the personnel of Khassadar force would not draw salaries under the police system.

Addressing a press conference at Ghallanai Press Club, Malik Nadir Mannan Kodakhel, Malik Aurangzeb, Malik Amir Nawaz Khan, Malik Sahibdad, Malik Ahmed, Malik Younas, Malik Nusrat, Malik Ijaz, Malik Nazir and others said that they would not compromise on the tribal culture and traditions.

“We will not accept the police system and police culture in Mohmand at any cost,” Malik Nadir Mannan Kodakhel maintained. The tribal elders said they staged walkout from the function held on the occasion of August 14 in Ghalannai due to the presence of police officials.

They added it was a mark of protest and no disrespect was meant for the national flag and Independence Day. “Our tribal culture and traditions have been compromised in the new system and we will continue opposing it,” argued Malik Nadir Mannan Kodakhel.

He added that the police system was in conflict with their cultural values. “We used to get privileges from the political agent earlier and now the deputy commissioner can handle this responsibility rather than the district police officer,” another elder Malik Nusrat pointed out. Regarding the Kashmir issue, the tribal elders said that they had always supported the government policy on Jammu and Kashmirand this would continue in future as well. They said they had also expressed solidarity with Kashmiris on the “Black Day”, adding, they were willing to go to Kashmir for ‘jihad’ if the government allowed them.