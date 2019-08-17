PHC CJ inaugurates plantation drive

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth inaugurated plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of the PHC on Friday. All PHC judges, presidents of the high court and district bar associations, and all the principal officers of PHC were present on the occasion. The objective of the plantation drive is to raise awareness among people about environmental pollution. In his message on the occasion, the PHC chief justice said that the tree plantation was essential to cope with environmental challenges, address raising temperature and incessant weather patterns in the country. He said the tree plantation would ensure healthy and clean environment for the coming generations. The chief justice also directed all the district and sessions judges/additional registrars of the benches and presidents of the bar associations to plant at least 100 evergreen saplings in the premises of each court.