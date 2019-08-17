Police performance on Eid, I-Day lauded

Islamabad: The Islamabad police ensured effective security arrangements on the eve of Eidul Azha and August 14 in capital and the officers as well as Jawans of the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syyed while reviewing the overall performance of Islamabad Operational Police on eve of Eid ul Azha and August 14 in a meeting held here on Friday. The meeting was attended among others by Additional Superintendent of Police Zeeshan Hiader, SP (City) Aamir Niazi, SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal and others.

The DIG (Operations) lauded the overall coordination among all wings of Islamabad police for effective security and said that those performing duties after cancellation of their Eid holidays would be compensated.

He said that all wings of Islamabad police ensured effective coordination following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

The DIG (Operations) further directed all SPs to supervise the efforts to curb crime in their respective areas and ensure friendly police ecology in the city. He also thanked the citizens for their cooperation towards effective security during holidays and hoped that such cooperation would also continue in future.

Signs of heat stroke

As summer weather heats up, it is important to recognise symptoms of heat stroke. Normally, you regulate your body temperature by sweating. But in some cases, the body’s temperature-control system is overtaxed and your temperature rises too quickly.

Very high body temperature can cause damage to the brain and to other organs. People at highest risk of heat-related illness include: infants and children up to 4 years old, people over 65, those who are overweight and those on certain medications.

The CDC says symptoms of heat stroke include:

* Body temperature above 103 degrees F.

* Red, hot and dry skin, and little or no sweating.

* Rapid, strong pulse.

* Throbbing headache.

* Dizziness.

* Nausea.

* Confusion.

* Loss of consciousness.

— HealthDay News