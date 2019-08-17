Former PBF official Naqi Mohsin passes away

KARACHI: Syed Naqi Mohsin, the longest serving official of Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF), passed away at Lahore on Thursday night.

He served PBF as secretary and senior vice-president. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has condoled the death of the deceased. “Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hassan, President POA, and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan are deeply grieved on the demise of Syed Naqi Mohsin, senior vice-president PBF, former national champion, secretary PBF, vice-president Badminton Asia and vice-president Development Badminton Asia for South East Asia who passed away last night,” POA said in a condolence message on Friday.

“May Allah in His infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to badminton in Pakistan,” it added.

International badminton coach Raziuddin Ahmed paid tribute to his contribution to badminton. “He was the longest serving official of PBF. He met me in Glasgow in 2007 and requested me to come to Pakistan and start coaches education programme. I came here and conducted the programme with the former PBF secretary Amir Hayat Khan Rokhri. Afterwards the new set-up of the PBF could not continue the programme,” he said.

Raziuddin said that Naqi was well-connected with the former Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Zakir Hussain Syed. “In 1974 a camp was held under Chinese coach Mr Lu when Naqi was a PBF official. And the camp paid dividends as next year Tariq Wadood became World No2,” he said.