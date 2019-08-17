Gold touches Rs88,400/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs100/tola on Friday to reach another all-time high in the local market.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs88,400/tola, which is the highest-ever price in Pakistan. Similarly, 10 grams gold price rose by Rs86 to Rs75,789. In the international market, gold prices remained unchanged at $1,514/ounce. Local jewellers said despite an increase in prices, the rates in the local market were trading Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market.
