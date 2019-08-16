UNSC session on Kashmir a big blow to India: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday termed the UN Security Council call for a session on Jammu and Kashmir dispute after five decades as a diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

In tweets she said Russia had also endorsed the demand of Pakistan and the civilised world was taking notice of Modi government’s unilateral and illegal action in occupied Kashmir.

She emphasised the calling of the UN Council session on Kashmir dispute was a big blow to Indian claim that Kashmir was their internal matter. Dr. Awan contended that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would advocate the rights of Kashmiris at every forum to force India so that Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the wishes of Kashmiris and the UN resolutions.

Dr Awan said Narendra Modi wanted to commit genocide of Kashmiris in the same way Adolf Hitler had carried out against a race. She said Modi wanted his black action to fulfill the designs that he initiated to massacre Muslims in Gujarat..