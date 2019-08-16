Modi biggest obstacle to Pakistan-India talks: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the biggest obstacle to Pakistan-India talks, Geo News reported. Talking to Geo News programme Geo Pakistan, Qureshi said, “Modi put Kashmir at stake to win the election. In February, he stoked the flames of tension to win the election”. When asked about the UNSC’s decision to address the Kashmir issue in its session today (Friday), Qureshi said, “It is landmark diplomatic achievement of Pakistan that the UNSC will address the Kashmir issue after five decades. India is in a state of unease and is opposing the meeting of the UNSC on the Kashmir issue”. “Russia is aware of our stance. I presented Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue in detail during my phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Hopefully, Russia will back our point of view at the Security Council,” he added. Our work is to present our point of view with sincerity at the Security Council, he asserted. He further urged the leadership of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play its part, “Millions of people are looking at the OIC. I also urge the human rights organisations to take a look at the human rights violations taking place in Held Kashmir”.