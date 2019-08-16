Khattak blasts India for atrocities in IHK

NOWSHERA: Condemning Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Thursday that the decades-long issue must be resolved through peaceful ways.

He was addressing a gathering in connection with Black Day in Azakhel Payan. Provincial Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak, Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, District Nazim Ashfaq Khan, Tehsil Nazim Wahid Khattak and others were also present.

He said the Indian atrocities against the helpless Kashmiris were intolerable and inhuman, adding that people of Pakistan would stand by Kashmiris.

The defence minister said the Indian nefarious designs against Kashmir could never be fulfilled and Prime Minister Imran Khan was advocating the case globally.

"The PTI government will use all available resources to highlight the Kashmir cause," he said and warned India against any misadventure. "There is no doubt that Pakistan is passing through a critical phase and government is trying to streamline its taxation system through which the country could make progress," he added.

He said, "It's our foremost responsibility to steer the country of the crises. The people have to bear with that until the circumstances are normalised".