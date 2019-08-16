Black Day aimed at supporting Kashmir cause: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said the purpose of observing August 15 as black day was to protest against Indian violence on innocent people of Held Kashmir and to give clear message to unarmed Kashmiris that entire Pakistani nation was with them in their just cause of freedom.

Talking to media here, the governor said that all-out support would be extended to Kashmiris until they achieve their right of self-determination. To a question, he said overseas Pakistanis were ambassadors of the country, and added that he remembered when he was Member of Parliament in Britain only few people supported the Kashmir issue.

He said, "Now in Britain there are more than 100 members of Parliament who support Kashmiris’ right of self-determination.

"To another query, he said India repealed Article 370 and 35(A) which proved that they did not want to give right of self-determination to oppressed Kashmiris. The governor said violence on Kashmiris failed to hinder their freedom struggle.

The PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha, people of Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen participated in the rally, besides people from all political parties.

He said it was a positive sign that UN Security Council had called a meeting on Kashmir situation.

"More than 50 members of British Parliament and House of Lords members have written to United Nation's Security Council's Secretary General that Indian decision regarding Held Kashmir was violation of international laws and UN resolutions", he said.

Ch Sarwar said that Indian decision would be opposed at all forums. He said that the 15th August rally would give a clear message that rights of minorities in Pakistan were safe, because we support the minorities for their rights all over the world, he concluded.