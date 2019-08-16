August 15 observed as black day in KP

PESHAWAR: The Indian Independence Day was observed as the Black Day throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Various functions and rallies were organised in the provincial capital to condemn Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir.

The traders carrying anti-India placards gathered near the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against India for annulling the status of Jammu and Kashmir. They urged the world to take note of Indian atrocities in IHK.

Another rally was staged at Chowk Yadgar. People from different walks of life attended the rally. Speakers including trader body chief Malik Meher Ilahi, religious scholar Maulana Tayyab Qureshi and others condemned the Modi government for repression in occupied Kashmir. They vowed full support to the Kashmiri brethren.

MARDAN: Different political, religious parties and trader organisations observed the August 15, the Independence Day of India, as the Black Day across the district. Rallies and functions were arranged in different parts of the city to register the protest. The traders and traffic police took out the joint rally. The people from different walks of life and traffic police were in attendance.

Protesters were holding play cards, banners and black flags. They chanted slogans against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KARAK: Two separate rallies were taken out in Mithakhel area and in Karak city to express solidarity with the Kashmiris brethren.

Jamaat-e-Islami district Karak chapter took out a rally. The party district president Zahoor Ahmad led the rally. The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with the slogans in support of Kashmiris and against the Indian government. They pledged all support to the people of Kashmir.

GHALLANAI: The people of the Mohmand tribal district observed August 15 as ‘Black Day’ to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims.

The people led by tribal elders and officials of the district administration took out rallies in different parts of the district where they condemned the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. They vowed to keep extending their support to Kashmiris at every forum.

HANGU: The people from all walks of life took out a rally in Hangu Bazaar to express unity with the Muslims of Held Kashmir. They were carrying placards and banners scribed with slogans “Kashmir banay ga Pakistan, Modi sarkar murda abad.”

MINGORA: The people in different parts of the district observed August 15 as ‘Black Day’ by taking out rallies in support of the people of occupied Kashmir. The officials and leaders of political parties speaking on the occasion criticised the Modi’s government for repealing the article 370 and 35A.

They said the freedom of Kashmiri people could not be usurped simply by revoking the constitutional articles, adding that it was an international issue and should be addressed in the light of the resolutions adopted by the United Nations and other local accords signed through mutual agreements by Pakistan and India.

TIMERGARA: The Indian independence day was observed as Black Day in Lower Dir district.

Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai led a procession which started from Balambat and culminated at the Shaheed Chowk. The participants chanted pro-Kashmiris and anti-India slogans. The speakers vowed to extend moral, political and social support to Kashmiri brethren in this challenging time.