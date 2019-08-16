BCB seeks clarity from Mortaza about ODI future

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed the desire to gain some clarity over Mashrafe Mortaza’s future as they look to build on for the next World Cup.

BCB is planning to host a farewell for their inspirational ODI captain through a one-off ODI against Zimbabwe in Dhaka next month.

BCB recently announced Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in a one-off Test, followed by a tri-nation T20I series involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in September.

Though BCB is yet to announce officially about solitary ODI against Zimbabwe as they are looking for a suitable time slot to host it - either in between the Test and tri-series or following the two series’.

It is understood board is unable to fix the date because they are yet to get some clarity from Mortaza. BCB president Nazmul Hasan confirmed that they are going to sit with Mortaza in the coming weeks to know about his future. Mortaza had earlier intended to retire after the 2019 World Cup but didn’t go through with the decision.

Mortaza’s retirement plans have been frequent rounds as the form has dipped for the pacer. The veteran though had stressed he’d consider his future plans after returning to Bangladesh after the World Cup.