One dead, three injured in car-rickshaw collision

LAHORE : A 30-year-old man was killed and three others sustained injuries when a car collided with a rickshaw in the Kot Lakhpat police area here on Thursday.

Police handed over the body to the victim’s family and shifted the injured to hospital. The deceased was identified as Shafaqat.

STRAY BULLET INJURES GIRL: A stray bullet left a two years old girl injured in the Hurbanspura police limits. Police were searching the man who opened the fire. The victim was identified as Fatima, daughter of Daud of Rasheed Pura. The victim was playing on the rooftop of her house when she received bullet injury in her head. She was rushed to hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger.

BODY FOUND: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the Ravi Road police limits. Police removed the body to morgue. The man was spotted lying dead in a park near Bhatti Chowk. Police said the man seemed to be an addict.

50 outlaws arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) in its weekly report claimed to have arrested 50 culprits including six proclaimed offenders and recovered 668-litre liquor, 9410 grams of chars, one rifle, 12 pistols, 86 bullets, apprehended three gamblers here on Thursday.

The arrested POs were identified as Ghulam Nabi, Zakria, Ghulam Muhammad, Mehndi Hassan, Sadaqat and Anayat. The arrested culprits were identified as Younas Masih, Aamir, Sameer Khalid, Mohammad Amin, Junaid Khalid, Rab Nawaz, Usman, Atiq Raza, Shan, Ikhlaq Hussain, Ghulam Mustafa, Ashiq Ali, Qaiser Javed, Aamir, Ghulam Rasool, Umar Draz, Fakhr Nazir, Allah Ditta, Aslam , Khizar Hayat, Javed Iqbal, Fakhr Abbas, Abdul Tufail, Irfan, Asmat Ullah, Javed, Shafqat, Jamshed, Mohammad Afzal and Zia Uddin recovered 668 litters Liquor, 9410 Grams chars, 15 grams heroin, from them. As well as Punjab Highway Patrol, arrests 14 culprits namely, Mustafa, Habib Ullah, Faisal, Asif, Mohammad Sharif, Fakhar Abbas, Qaiser Abbas, Usman, Sajjad, Wasim, Hamad Arif, Ijaz, Imran and Nadeem. A PHP team apprehended three gamblers and recovered Rs 2,300 in cash from them.