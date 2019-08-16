Australian jobs boon at risk

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: As the Sino-US trade war raise fears of a global recession, businesses run the risk of being caught in a self-fulfilling vicious cycle, a top Australian central banker warned on Thursday, threatening the country’s sturdy jobs market, Reuters reported.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said the trade war was a “major risk” for the country’s A$1.9 trillion ($1.3 trillion) economy though it has not had a damaging effect so far.
Supporting that view, data out on Thursday showed Australia added a forecast-beating 41,100 net new jobs in July. Still, that wasn’t enough to budge the employment rate from a disappointingly high 5.2 percent.
