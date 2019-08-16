Woman bludgeoned by husband on Eid’s second day dies at hospital

A woman who was injured allegedly by her husband on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha succumbed to her injuries during treatment at hospital on Thursday.

Twenty-five-year-old Khalida Bibi was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on August 13 in a critical condition after her husband beat her up at their house located in Block 11 of Federal B Area within the limits of the Gulberg police station.

According to SHO Rafay Tanoli, the woman was a maid and she was severely beaten up by her husband, Javed Hussain.

He added that the man had managed to escape after committing the crime.

The officer, while quoting the initial investigations, said that the suspect had doubted his wife’s character and injured her with hitting her with a baton. The suspect is a labourer.

Police have registered an FIR (No. 181/19) against the victim’s husband on behalf of the victim’s father, Ghulam Nazuk.

Police investigators are looking for the fleeing suspect, while further investigations are underway.

Boy drowns in river

A minor boy drowned to death in the Malir River in Memon Goth.

The body of 12-year-old Muzammil, son of Ghulam Rasool, was recovered from the river and later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Police officials reached the scene and said the boy was playing near his residence when he accidently drowned and died.

Man drowns

A 35-year-old man identified as Norang Khan, son of Baraat Khan, drowned in the Hub River near the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Manghopir police station.

Reacting to information, police and rescuers reached the scene and retrieved the body.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later handed over to a family for burial.