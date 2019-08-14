Khyber Pass doodle marks I-Day

Islamabad : Google, the world’s top search engine, created a specially designed logo, doodle, to mark the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The doodle replicated iconic Babe Khyber, the gateway to the Khyber Pass near Jamrud Fort in the erstwhile tribal region, which is now part of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. This is not for the first time that Google has featured a doodle for Pakistani events on its homepage.

For three years, it has been celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14 by dedicating a doodle. The search engine has also marked the birthdays of legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan, cricketer Hanif Mohammad and pop star Nazia Hassan.