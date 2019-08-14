close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 15, 2019

Five die as wall collapses during Jashan-e-Azadi function in Gilgit

Top Story

A
APP
August 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Five persons were martyred and eighteen others injured when a retaining wall collapsed on people during Jashan-e-Azadi function at Jutial in Gilgit late Tuesday night. According to details, the injured were shifted to CMH Gilgit. Commander Force Command Northern Areas Maj General Ahsan Mehmood Khan, Deputy Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Jafarullah Khan along with other officials visited CMH and inquired about the health of injured besides supervising the relief and rescue operation. The civil and military leadership expressed heartfelt condolence to families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story