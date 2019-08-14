Independence Day marked, solidarity expressed with Kashmiris across KP

PESHAWAR: The Independence Day was marked across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday with the added importance because solidarity was expressed as well with the people of occupied Kashmir who are facing the renewed Indian repression.

Several functions were arranged both at the official and un-official levels to reaffirm the pledge to protect freedom achieved under the great leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah 72 years back and display support to the people of the Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

In the provincial capital, the main function was held at the Civil Secretariat. Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, who was the chief guest, unfurled the national flag.

Chief Secretary Mohammad Salim Khan presided over the ceremony. Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Kamran Khan Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri, Town 2 Nazim Faridullah Khan and a large number of officers attended the ceremony.

A smartly turned-out police contingent saluted the national flag. The audience observed complete silence for one minute after the siren was played at 8:58 am.

Pigeons and balloons of white and green colour were released into the air to manifest sentiments of freedom. Students sang and police band played national songs.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest paid rich tributes to the martyrs of police, army and civilians. He said these sacrifices gave a new life to the nation.

The minister said these martyrs were our national heroes who would be remembered forever.

A ceremony was arranged at the Governor’s House where the national and Kashmir flags were hoisted to mark the occasion.

As Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were in Muzaffarabad to attend a special function to be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, principal secretary to the chief minister, Shahab Ali Shah, planted a sapling to formally launch the tree plantation campaign.

At another function, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth hoisted the national flag to mark the occasion. The ceremony was arranged in simple manners at the principal seat of the court.

Sitting and former PHC judges, law officers from Advocate General and Deputy Attorney General offices, representatives of the bar associations, principal officers and staff members of the court attended the function. The chief justice greeted citizens on the Independence Day.

The Pakistan Study Centre, University of Peshawar, celebrated the Independence Day. All staff members led by Director Prof Dr Fakhrul Islam attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

Dr Fakhar hoisted the flag on the Centre’s building. He then inaugurated the newly erected model of Bab-e-Khyber in the Centre’s building. The other activity of the day was a cake cutting ceremony wherein Sohail Anjum, the grandson of late respected journalist and a veteran of the Independence Movement, Allah Bakhsh Yousfi, was the chief guest.

MARDAN: The Independence Day was celebrated across the district as Kashmir solidarity day to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in just struggle for right to self-determination.

Rallies were taken out and seminars arranged to highlight the plight of oppressed people in the occupied Kashmir.

TANK: The residents of Tank celebrated the Independence Day with national zeal and fervor. Rallies were taken out from veracious parts of the district to celebrate the day . The main function was organized by Pakistan Army at the Government College Tank which was largely participated by the people, including members of civil society.

TIMERGARA: the 73rd Independence Day was celebrated in Lower Dir. The flag hoisting ceremony of national flag was held at the office of deputy commissioner Dir Lower at Balambat.

Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousazai, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad, Timergara Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Younas, heads of all line departments, Lower Dir district nazim Muhammad Rasool Khan, elected local government representatives, teachers, lawyers and media persons were present.

MANSEHRA: The day was observed across the upper parts of Hazara. Rallies were taken out in Mansehra, Torghar and Kohistan districts to mark the day.

The functions were attended by deputy commissioners and people from different walks of life.

Senator Azam Khan Swati said the independence of Kashmir was one of the prime objectives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government nation should extend their support in that national cause.

“I am leaving for Muzafarabad to lead a rally to express solidarity with our Kashmir brothers that we are with them and would never hesitate to lay down our lives for the independence of occupied Kashmir,” said Swati while leading the rally.

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration with the support of Education Department, boy scouts association and tehsil municipal administration arranged a grand function at municipal hall in Lakki city to celebrate the day and express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

SWABI: Various rallies and marches were organised in the district headquarters and four tehsils. The public and private educational institutions also arranged functions and gathering to pay tributes to national heroes/ founding fathers and prayed for the Kashmiri people who faced the worst atrocities.

A gathering was held in Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology auditorium lawn. Prof. Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Pro-Rector Academics, was the chief guest on the occasion. The children of GIK College song the national anthem and tributes were paid to those who rendered sacrifices for the motherland.