close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

Khyber Pass doodle marks Independence Day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

Islamabad: Google, the world’s top search engine, created a specially designed logo, doodle, to mark the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan on Wednesday. The doodle replicated iconic Babe Khyber, the gateway to the Khyber Pass near Jamrud Fort in the erstwhile tribal region, which is now part of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

This is not for the first time that Google has featured a doodle for Pakistani events on its homepage. For three years, it has been celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14 by dedicating a doodle.

The search engine has also marked the birthdays of legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan, cricketer Hanif Mohammad and pop star Nazia Hassan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan