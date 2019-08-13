close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

Man kills wife, son in Charsadda

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

CHARSADDA: A man allegedly shot dead his wife and son, while his another son sustained injuries in the shooting incident in the jurisdiction of Umarzai Police Station on Tuesday, police said.

They said that Shahid, a drug-addict, exchanged harsh words with his wife over a minor issue and opened fire on family members in Tarangzai Odigram. His 50-year-old wife and 25-year-old son Imtiaz were killed on the spot while 16-year-old Fawad sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Acting promptly, the police arrested the accused with the firearm used in the crime.

