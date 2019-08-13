Widespread rains

Islamabad: With the year's most humid period set in, the Met Office has forecast another spell of rainfall amid flooding warning. According to weathermen, the country's northern and central parts including Rawalpindi and Islamabad will receive rains from early Wednesday to Saturday.

There is also a likelihood of flooding in urban areas and flash floods in some areas, including Rawalpindi. The Met Office said another monsoon low pressure has developed over northwest Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas and likely to move westwards and reach Rajasthan (India) on Thursday. Strong monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea are likely to penetrate northern parts of the country from Tuesday (evening/night) and expected to intensify from Wednesday.

A strong westerly wave is also likely to interact with monsoon currents on Wednesday. Widespread rains coupled with wind-thunderstorm are expected in KP, upper Punjab (Rawal-pindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha) and Islamabad until Saturday.