Eidul Azha celebrated amid tight security in Punjab cities

FAISALABAD: Eidul Azha was celebrated with religious zeal and enthusiasm amid tight security here on Monday.

The faithful offered Eid prayers in mosques and open places. The prayer leaders in their sermons explained the philosophy of the supreme sacrifice and its importance in the prevailing circumstances. After Eid prayers, the people sacrificed animals, including goats, sheep, bulls, cows and camels, in line with Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Due to tight security arrangements made by the police, no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district. The Faisalabad Waste Management Company also made arrangements to expeditiously shift the offal and entrails of the sacrificial animals from the city.

MULTAN: More than 900 Eid congregations were arranged in different parts of the district. The biggest of them were held at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya and Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam shrines, Jamia Masjid Shahi Eidgah, Khairul Madaris, Darul Hadith Muhammadia, Haideria Masjid Gulgasht Colony and Jamia Anwarul Aloom. Foolproof security arrangements were made by the law-enforcement agencies.

BAHAWALPUR: Eidul Azha was celebrated with religious zeal and zest here. The main Eid congregation was held at Markazi Eidgah while other congregations were held at Technical High School, Masjid Al-Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Masjid, Model Town, Abbasia High School, Jamia Masjid Ahle Hadith, Shia Jamia Masjid, SE College and Police Lines. The district police had made foolproof security arrangements for Eid congregations.

GUJRANWALA: People celebrated Eid with religious fervour and enthusiasm here. Eid prayers were held in several mosques and open places. Special prayers were also offered for the freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir as the government had called for celebrating Eid in a simple manner to express solidarity with Kashmiris. Strict security measures were taken by the police and district administration for protection of lives and properties of the citizens on the occasion.

LALAMUSA: Eidul Azha was celebrated in the tehsil on Monday. The main congregation was held at Markazi Eidgah. Prayers were also offered for prosperity and progress of the country. After Eid prayers, the people sacrificed animals, including goats, lambs, sheep, bulls and cows, to follow the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

NANKANA SAHIB: Eidul Azha was celebrated with religious zeal and enthusiasm in the district. Total 549 Eid congregations were held. Special prayers were offered for solidarity of the country and freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir. The district police took strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

APP adds from SARGODHA: Citizens celebrated Eidul Azha with religious fervour and enthusiasm to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The religious leaders highlighted the importance of Eidul Azha and sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). The Eid prayers were offered in the mosques in and around the city. Special prayers were also offered for progress and prosperity of the country. The families with their children thronged to the recreational spots and enjoyed the day after slaughtering their sacrificial animals.

To avoid any untoward incident, the law enforcement agencies had made foolproof security arrangements. The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Cantonment Board Sargodha (CBS) were working for timely disposal of animals remains to keep the city clean.