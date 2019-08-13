close
16 drown, nine missing as boat capsizes in Rojhan

August 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: At least sixteen persons have drowned, and nine others were still missing in a boat capsize incident that took place in Rojhan area of Rajanpur district, police reported on Tuesday.

A boat carrying some thirty two people was heading towards its destination when suddenly the two groups started brawling each other. As a result, the boat could not sustain balance and capsized in the Indus river. The divers and police rushed to the site and managed to rescue some seven persons. Search for other persons was underway.

