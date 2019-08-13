Independence Day: Nation united to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a day-long visit of Azad Kashmir’s capital Muzaffarabad today (Wednesday) on the eve of Independence Day.

The visit will have conspicuous significance in the wake of serious developments regarding the Kashmir dispute and especially Indian army’s brutal activities in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), which has been plunged in total darkness from the outside through cutting off all communication links after changing status of IHK drastically last week.

Prime Minister Khan will address Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (LA) in Azad Kashmir capital and he will express solidarity with Kashmiris in his address. It is understood that the primeminister will give a stern message and warning across the border pertaining determination of people of Pakistan for realisation of aspirations of people of Kashmir living on the two sides. Some important stalwarts will also accompany the premier in his maiden sojourn to Muzaffarabad.

In the meanwhile, sources told The News that Prime Minister Imran will have meetings with the delegations of the people representing various shades of the opinion in Azad Kashmir. A delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), an outfit that is representative voice of the people in IHK will also have meeting with Imran Khan to discuss with him the situation in IHK and upcoming developments. President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan will also meet Imran Khan while Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider will receive Prime Minister Imran on arrival.