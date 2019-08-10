Youth shot dead over eve-teasing

SIALKOT: A youth was shot dead over an issue of eve-teasing on Saturday.

According to police, Usman Sheikh, 29, a vendor, was shot dead by accused Khawaja Rashid and Saqlain in Muslim Bazaar in the limits of Rangpura police.

Reportedly, the victim was a brother of seven sisters and he used to forbid the accused from eve teasing. The police have registered a case.