Youth shot dead over eve-teasing

SIALKOT: A youth was shot dead over an issue of eve-teasing on Saturday.
According to police, Usman Sheikh, 29, a vendor, was shot dead by accused Khawaja Rashid and Saqlain in Muslim Bazaar in the limits of Rangpura police.
Reportedly, the victim was a brother of seven sisters and he used to forbid the accused from eve teasing. The police have registered a case.
