Sun Aug 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

Youth fighting for life after torture by doctor’s relatives

Lahore

Relatives of a lady doctor at the emergency unit of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital subjected a young man to severe torture. Ali, 20, had brought his grandmother to the hospital following chest problems. As Ali protested delayed treatment and entered into an argument with a lady doctor, she called her relatives. On her call some eight to 10 strangers entered the emergency ward, dragged Ali to a room where they tortured him. Ali suffered multiple head injuries and was put on a ventilator at the emergency ward and struggling for life. His condition is worsening. Police reached the hospital to manage the emergency situation. Ali is the only son of his parents, a resident of Samanabad.

