Eid security plan devised

LAHORE: Lahore police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Eidul Azha to maintain peace and ensure safety to the citizens.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (operations wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan presided over a meeting in this regard at his office here Saturday. SSP Operations Lahore Ismailur Rehman Kharak, SP VVIP Security, all divisional SPs, DSP legal and other related officers attended the meeting.

Ashfaq Khan said more than 5,000 policemen will perform duty on coming Chand Raat and Eidul Azha. Six SPs, 32 DSPs, 84 inspectors would be on Eid security duty. He stated there were 4,533 masajid in the City which were categorised according to their sensitivity. There are 278 masajid in category “A”, 832 in category “B” and 3,423 masajid in category “C” which will be provided security for Eid prayers. Eid prayers will be offered in 193 open areas of the City as well which would also be provided with complete security. Police Jawans of Special Security Unit (SSU), Anti Riot Force (ARF), Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit would be highly alert and ensure complete checking of citizens at masajid and other related places.

The DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that search operations, sweep checking, geo-fencing, biometric verification and all other preventive measures would be adopted for security purpose. Strict action will be taken against persons involved in firing into the air, wheelie and in hooliganism on Eidul Azha and Independence Day (August 14). Surveillance of the persons with past record of wheelie-doing has been started with the help of database updated by Lahore Police and surety bonds were taken from their parents.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services shall remain on high alert during Eidul Azha holidays in all the 36 districts of Punjab to provide emergency services in case of any untoward incidents to the public at large.

In this regard, Rescue Punjab Director Genera Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed emergency arrangements during a meeting held at Emergency Services Headquarters on Friday. The meeting was attended by the heads of all wings of Rescue 1122. The head of Operations briefed the DG that emergency plans for Eidul Azha had been finalised in all districts of Punjab in consultation with respective deputy commissioners (DCs). Around 9,907 rescuers would be deployed at strategic sites to ensure prompt response to emergencies, disasters, or any others untoward incident. promoted: Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir has promoted 43 head constables to the rank of assistant sub inspector (ASI).

The Departmental Promotion Committee recommended promotion of the officials and formal notification was issued. Promoted officers belong to different departments of Lahore Police.

A lady head constable of Elite Force is also among those promoted.

The rank decoration ceremony was held at CCPO Office where all officers were decorated with new ranks. The CCPO congratulated all the officers on assuming new responsibilities. He asked them if they came up to the expectation of the department, they would get more promotions and honour in future.

Flag march: Police officials participated in a flag march to promote a sense of security among citizens in their respective districts.

Flag marches were started from police lines and a large number of police officers participated in them.

The message of the flag march was that in any condition or situation Punjab Police was ready to protect the public with their full ability and capacity.