LEAs all set to meet security challenges on Eid

Islamabad : Law enforcement agencies of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have got alert to meet security challenges generate after Indian atrocity on Kashmir issue.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police finalized all arrangements to ensure fool-proof security in the federal capital for Chand Raat and Eid holidays.

As many as 2,000 policemen would perform their duties across the city on Eid day, while 1400 for Chand Raat and over 1200 would be deployed at recreational places including parks to maintain law and order during Eidul Azha.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operation Waqaruddin Syed have finalized the security paradigm for Eid. The citizen was advised not to park their vehicles near Mosques, Imambaraghs and Eid congregations.

He also directed the police to install CCTV cameras and ensure coordinated efforts with citizens to avoid any unwarranted incident.

The police will also be deployed at graveyards. Police teams have been constituted for patrolling in various urban sectors and rural areas. Keeping in view the rush of visitors at public places, special security measures have also been taken at Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Jasmin Garden, Monal, Lake View Park, Chattar Park and Centuras mall.