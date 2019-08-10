Former parliamentarian Sarfaraz Khan passes away

TAKHT BHAI: Former parliamentarian Sarfaraz Khan has passed away. He was 97.

His funeral prayer was offered in Hathiyan village and was attended by people from all walks of life. He was elected as the Member National Assembly (MNA) in 1967. Later he joined the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and was elected as Senator in 1977.

He also won the National Assembly election on the PPP ticket in 1991 from Mardan district. He later quit the PPP and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He was the father of Farman Ali Khan, Taj Ali Khan, Riaz Ali Khan and Tariq Ali Khan and grandfather of Zahid Ali Khan, Qadir Khattak and lawyer Amir Sarfaraz Khan.