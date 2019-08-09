PVCA’s founder member surgeon Faiz dies

KARACHI: Surgeon Faiz Muhammad Khan, one of the founder members of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) and the Founder President of the Pakistan Association of Plastic Surgeons (PAPS), passed away at the age of 79. He was buried here on Friday. The PVCA Chairman, Fawad Ijaz Khan, in his condolence message, recalled the services of the deceased surgeon. The whole veterans’ cricket fraternity of Pakistan is very sad on the tragic death of Surgeon Faiz who was playing the game actively until he was 73 years old. He was working regularly at his hospital until the time of his death,” the PVCA Chairman said.