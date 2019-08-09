Dumping of animal waste

Efforts urged to prevent bird hits at Peshawar airport

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The administration of the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar has asked the government to undertake a proper awareness campaign given the upcoming Eidul Azha about the dumping of animal waste.

In a letter, the airport authorities requested the government to take steps for minimising birds activity in close vicinity of the airport that was posing great hazard and threat to aviation safety.

Recently, large and small birds activity has increased significantly around the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar due to un-attended garbage dumps, butcher shops in Abdara and Tehkal, it added. For safe flight operation, both these ends require to be well clear of birds.

Due to this many commercial/military flights/aircraft have encountered bird hits causing equipment damage and severe threat to the life of travelling passengers apart from heavy financial losses to airline operators.

According to Rule-68, of the civil aviation Rules-1994, eight km area around the airport should be clear of bird activity and any bird attraction site/activity within the above-mentioned area should be cleared to comply with recommended standards.

Keeping in view the flight passengers safety, it is requested to kindly take necessary measures to sanitise the area around the airfield so that birds attraction causes can be cleared.