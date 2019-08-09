UK varsity awards scholarships to Pakistani students

LAHORE : UNIVERSITY of Nottingham, UK awards scholarships to Pakistani students. In a recent event organised by NUST in collaboration with Falcon Education and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, seven students from National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have been awarded postgraduate scholarships at the University of Nottingham.

The students were conferred scholarships at a ceremony held in collaboration with British Council and Falcon Education & Consultancy at NUST main campus on August 7. These students hail from NUST Business School (NBS) and NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S3H) and have been awarded scholarships in the fields of Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Management, Finance & Investment, Supply Chain & Operations Management, Information Systems & Operations Management, and Risk Management. Lt-Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M) (r), Rector NUST, congratulated the students on their achievement. He advised them to pursue studies with full devotion, adding that the UK continued to be the prime destination of aspiring students from across the world. The Rector appreciated the services offered by Falcon Education and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd in providing support services to NUST students in the process of their applications and student visas.

University of Nottingham offers generous scholarships particularly through its Business School called NUBS to international students every year and recently a large number of high caliber Pakistani students hailing from top universities such as NUST, LUMS and IBA received 50% to 100% scholarships from Nottingham, UK.