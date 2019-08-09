Spikes Asia 2019 Jury announced with two members from Pakistan

KARACHI: Spikes Asia, the Asia Pacific Festival of Creativity and the region’s most prestigious awards for the creative branded communications industry, has announced the full 2019 jury line-up. Assam Khalid from BBDO and Maria Shamsi from Synergy Dentsu have been selected as imminent jury members from Pakistan. The Jang Media Group is proud to be the Official Country representative of Spikes Asia and represent Pakistan internationally on a creative platform.

This year, 97 jury members from 17 countries will convene in Singapore to benchmark the very best creative work from across the region. The juries will be comprised 49 percent female creative leaders this year, across 22 Spikes Award categories, including the new Creative eCommerce Spike.

Creative communication professionals will be competing in categories like Brand Experience & Activation and Creative eCommerce, Creative Effectiveness, Digital, Mobile and Digital Craft, Design and Print & Outdoor Craft, Entertainment and Music, Film Craft, Film and Print & Publishing, Healthcare, Innovation, Media, PR, Outdoor and Radio & Audio, Integrated, and Glass: Award for Change.

Maria Shamsi will be a part of Design and Print & Outdoor Craft jury while Assam Khalid will be in Outdoor and Radio & Audio jury.