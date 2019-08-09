China supports Pakistan on Kashmir

BEIJING: China on Friday said the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from the colonial history and it should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement, a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.



Qureshi had an urgent meeting with Wang Yi here during which they discussed the illegal and unilateral actions taken by New Delhi in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). During the meeting, Wang Yi assured Qureshi that his country will continue to support Pakistan on safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests and uphold justice for Pakistan at the internal fora.

He said China believed that unilateral actions that will complicate the situation should not be taken. He stressed that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan had understood and supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests.

Wang Yi called on both Pakistan and India to proceed from their national development and peace in South Asia, properly resolve historical grievances, get rid of zero-sum mindset, avoid unilateral action and seek a new path to peaceful coexistence.

Later, talking to the media after his two and a half hours meeting with Wang Yi here, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said China fully supported Pakistan's decision to go to the United Nations Security Council over Kashmir and assured it of complete cooperation in this regard. He said the Chinese side had agreed that steps taken by India were unilateral, changing the status quo and structure of Indian Held Kashmir.

He said Wang Yi had also agreed that the Indian steps could jeopardise peace and stability in the region. The foreign minister said his Chinese counterpart was in concurrence that Jammu and Kashmir had been recognized as a disputed region and its resolution should also be in the light of the UN resolutions. He said the Chinese side had been informed that after lifting of curfew in the IHK, a new era of atrocities might start in the territory evoking reactions.

Qureshi said Wang Yi met him on the instructions of President Xi Jinping becausethe nature of Pak-China relationship was different and the response level should also be different. Qureshi said he presented Pakistan's point of view on India's recent moves on the IHK adding that China had once again proved that it was an all-weather friend of Pakistan.

Qureshi said he had told his Chinese counterpart that India might stage another Pulwama-like incident to divert attention from its illegal actions. Earlier on August 6, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that Beijing was “seriously concerned” about the rising tension in the region owing to the deployment of a large number of additional paramilitary troops in the Indian Held Kashmir and removal of its special status.

"China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. It is also an international consensus that the Kashmir issue is an issue left from the past between India and Pakistan," she said.

"The relevant sides need to exercise restraint and act prudently. In particular, they should refrain from taking actions that will unilaterally change the status quo and escalate tensions." The spokesperson said that China called on both countries to peacefully resolve disputes "through dialogue and consultation" and to "safeguard peace and stability in the region".