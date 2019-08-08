UN, OIC urged to take notice of Indian terrorism in Valley

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Thursday took out a rally to condemn India’s brutal move to annex Occupied Kashmir and demanded the United Nations, OIC and other international organisations to play their role to stop Indian terrorism in the Valley.

The rally organised by UAF Academic Staff Association was led by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf. The rally started from Admin Block and ended at UAF Clock Tower.

The participants were carrying placards and banners. Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said: “Kashmir is an integral part and lifeline of Pakistan.” He said that India was suppressing ingenious freedom struggle of the people of Occupied Kashmir with force and state terrorism.

He said that huge sacrifices rendered by the people of Occupied Kashmir would not go in vain. Meanwhile, traders took out a rally against India here. Carrying banners and placards, the City Cloth Board members pledged to support the righteous cause of Kashmiri people, who were fighting for the liberation of their homeland (Jammu and Kashmir) from tyrant subjugation of India.

The rally emerged from Karkhana Bazaar and culminated at the same point after marching around famous Clock Tower Chowk. Haji Aslam Bhalli, Sheikh Amjad Aqeel, Ayub Sabir, Naveed Riaz, Aslam Gogi, Abbas Haider and Bahadur Ali in their brief speeches condemned the decision of the Indian government for annexation of Held Jammu and Kashmir by using force.

NANKANA SAHIB: All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) district Nankana chapter Thursday took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Held Kashmir. The rally started from DC Office and concluded outside Press Club. DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad led the rally. Addressing the participants, the DC said the Indian government had committed the greatest atrocity by annexing the Indian -Held Kashmir (IHK) by revoking Indian constitution’s articles 370 and 35-A. Apca district president Muhammad Akram Gujjar and a large number of clerks and people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.