Effective security steps ordered at schools before end of vacations

MULTAN: The Punjab government Thursday instructed administrations of all schools to take effective security measures before the end of summer vacations.

The government in a circular has asked the school administrations to complete security arrangement at every cost before the end of the vacations. In this connection, Multan divisional administration held a meeting and constituted an inspection team comprising security agencies personnel for security audit of schools. Reportedly, the inspection team would visit each school separately and review security arrangements. According to a spokesman for the divisional administration, the inspection team would review category of schools and the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been asked to constitute monitoring teams at district level.