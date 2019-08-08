Effective security steps ordered at schools before end of vacations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Punjab government Thursday instructed administrations of all schools to take effective security measures before the end of summer vacations.
The government in a circular has asked the school administrations to complete security arrangement at every cost before the end of the vacations. In this connection, Multan divisional administration held a meeting and constituted an inspection team comprising security agencies personnel for security audit of schools. Reportedly, the inspection team would visit each school separately and review security arrangements. According to a spokesman for the divisional administration, the inspection team would review category of schools and the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been asked to constitute monitoring teams at district level.
MULTAN: The Punjab government Thursday instructed administrations of all schools to take effective security measures before the end of summer vacations.
The government in a circular has asked the school administrations to complete security arrangement at every cost before the end of the vacations. In this connection, Multan divisional administration held a meeting and constituted an inspection team comprising security agencies personnel for security audit of schools. Reportedly, the inspection team would visit each school separately and review security arrangements. According to a spokesman for the divisional administration, the inspection team would review category of schools and the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been asked to constitute monitoring teams at district level.