HEC awards 52 outstanding scholars

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded 52 Pakistani researchers and scholars for their outstanding work in the spheres of research, innovation and publication.

The awards were given during the ceremony of 7th HEC Outstanding Research Awards held here, said a press release Thursday.

Dr. Tariq Banuri, chairman HEC was chief guest on the occasion, while Dr. Anwar-ul-Hassan Gillani, Vice Chancellor University of Haripur was the guest of honour.

The ceremony was also attended by Lt. Gen. (r) Muhammad Asghar, Executive Director HEC, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University and Chairman of HEC’s Research Awards Management Committee, Dr. Zain ul Abdin, Director General (R&D) HEC and a number of Vice Chancellors, academicians and faculty members.

Outstanding Research Awards programme was an initiative to recognise and celebrate the achievements of Pakistani researchers and scholars in research, innovation and publications.

The awards were aimed to acknowledge the extraordinary contribution of Pakistani faculty and researchers and promote a competitive research culture in higher education and R&D institutions.

So far, 213 awards had been conferred in six award ceremonies since 2009. The awards were given in four categories i.e. Best Research Paper, Best Young Research Scholar, Best Innovator, and Best Book.

Dr. Yasinzai informed the gathering that as many as 490 applications were received for the four categories, out of which 52 were selected for these awards.

He said that 37 scholars won Best Research Paper Award, eight won the Best Young Research Scholar Award, one scholar clinched the Best Innovator Award while six authors bagged the Best Book Award.