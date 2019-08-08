Dr Khalid wins Best Researcher Award

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Dr Khalid Sanjrani, Chairperson of Urdu Department of Government College University (GCU) Lahore, has been bestowed with the Best Researcher Award by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
Dr Sanjrani won the Best Researcher Award in the category of Arts, Humanities and Languages for his research paper on the topic related to Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Heidelberg University, Germany. Dr Sanjrani received certificate and cash prize from HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri at a ceremony in Islamabad.
