Dr Khalid wins Best Researcher Award

LAHORE : Dr Khalid Sanjrani, Chairperson of Urdu Department of Government College University (GCU) Lahore, has been bestowed with the Best Researcher Award by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Dr Sanjrani won the Best Researcher Award in the category of Arts, Humanities and Languages for his research paper on the topic related to Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Heidelberg University, Germany. Dr Sanjrani received certificate and cash prize from HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri at a ceremony in Islamabad.