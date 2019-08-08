Rallies staged in KP in support of Kashmiris

TIMERGARA: Protest rallies continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Indian act of changing the special status of occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

Hundreds of school students, traders and civil society members staged protest rallies in Timergara and Lal Qilla Maidan in Lower Dir to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and to condemn Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiris. The speakers condemned India for the recent illegal amendments to its constitution revoking the special status of held Kashmir. They expressed full support for the armed forces.

ABBOTTABAD: The students and faculty members of COMSATS University Abbottabad campus staged a protest rally in the campus to show complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir and against the aggression of Indian government. Protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India. Dr Arshad Pervez and others addressed the rally.

They expressed full support to the armed forces and government of Pakistan. Similarly, members of District Council Abbottabad adopted two resolutions to express complete support to Kashmiri people.