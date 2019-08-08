Nadal and Federerto face Djokovic on ATP Council

PARIS: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were voted back on to the ATP Player Council on Thursday where they are likely to find themselves at odds with president and current world number one Novak Djokovic.

World number two Nadal and third-ranked Federer, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, rejoin the body following the resignations of Robin Haase, Jamie Murray and Sergiy Stakhovsky prior to Wimbledon.

Djokovic has clashed with many fellow players with disagreements centred on the decision to dispense with the services of the ATP’s chief executive Chris Kermode, a popular figure in tennis.

Splits widened at Wimbledon when Djokovic was taken to task over his relationship with the disgraced Justin Gimelstob.

Former player Gimelstob, who has sat on the Player Council, pleaded no contest to assault charges in Los Angeles earlier this year for attacking a man in front of his wife and children at Halloween in 2018.