Brazil’s Jesus gets two-month international ban

ASUNCION: Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has been hit with a two month international ban over his dismissal in last month’s Copa America final, South America’s football governing body announced.

The 22-year-old Manchester City striker scored in the 3-1 victory over Peru that gave hosts Brazil a ninth victory in the continental showpiece, but was given his marching orders 20 minutes from time for a second booking.

He protested bitterly before eventually leaving the field in tears, making obscene hand gestures, angrily kicking a water bottle and almost knocking over the VAR booth.

“The player is suspended for official matches and friendlies with his national team during this period,” said CONMEBOL in a statement late on Wednesday.

Jesus was also fined $30,000 and given seven days to appeal, while the Brazilian federation was hit with a $15,000 penalty for its players’ behaviour.