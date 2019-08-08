‘Entire nation supporting Kashmiris’

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Thursday that the entire nation is supporting Kashmiris, and that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. “Today Karachi’s women have come out on the streets to express solidarity with Kashmir, thus proving that the whole nation is with Kashmir.”

Addressing a huge rally on New MA Jinnah Road, Haq said his party will mobilise the entire nation from Karachi to Chitral, adding that this is not a war to acquire a land but a war of Islam and ideology. He said it is a long war so the nation needs to keep its spirits high. He hoped that another Pakistan will be built in India and very soon the sun of independence will rise in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The senator said that women came out to condemn the black law that has negated the rights of Kashmiris in violation of the UN resolution, adding that according to the UN resolution, Kashmir is still a disputed area.

The women protesters held posters and banners inscribed with slogans against India and expressing solidarity with IOK. The JI chief congratulated his party’s women wing for organising such a huge rally to express solidarity with Kashmir.

He said India has turned Kashmir into a jail, with all its hospitals and educational institutions closed and its children being butchered. It is unfortunate that the previous governments of Pakistan had tried to develop friendly relations with India but the neighbouring country responded negatively, he added.

Haq said that India has shown that it does not accept the UN resolution, adding that Pakistan should take measures to stop India’s terrorism, as unfortunately, international rules and laws are being violated in IOK.

He said that for the past 70 years a struggle has been under way by Kashmiris for their rights but the world has been a silent spectator, adding that more than 100,000 Kashmiris are confronting and fighting the Indian army with courage.

The senator said Pakistan’s government should take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir issue instead of paying lip service, adding that it is unfortunate that the international community is silent over the state of IOK.

The JI chief and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the party’s Karachi head, said that for unilaterally revoking the UN-recognised status of Kashmir, India should be held accountable for its atrocities against Kashmiris.

Protests today

As all the political parties of the country have been condemning the Indian conquest of Kashmir, the JI Karachi and the Majlis Wehdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) have announced that they will observe a protest day (Youm-e-Ehtijaj) against India on Friday (today) after Juma prayers to express solidarity with the oppressed people of the occupied Kashmir.

The JI would organise protests at various locations of the city. According to the JI, serious action should be taken against India if it does not stop from denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, MWM’s Allama Baqar Syed appealed to all the people to attend their rallies on Friday to give a strong message that the Indian decision to change the status of Kashmir negated the United Nations resolutions which stated that Kashmir was a disputed territory.

Other politico-religious parties, including the Sunni Tehreek and the Jaffria Alliance, have also announced their protests today against the evil designs of India. Their leaders demanded of UN Security Council to stop India from inflicting atrocities on the people of Kashmir.

They said the people of Pakistan were with the Kashmiris and they were ready to give any kind of sacrifice for their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.