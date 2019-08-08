close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Gold up Rs550/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices further increased by Rs550/tola to a new all-time high in the local market.

According to the rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices increased to Rs86,800/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold rate increased by Rs472 to Rs74,417.

In the international gold market, prices rose by $5/ounce to $1,500/ounce. Prices in the local market were still trading lower by Rs2,500/tola, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market, local jewelers said.

