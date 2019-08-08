Gold up Rs550/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices further increased by Rs550/tola to a new all-time high in the local market.
According to the rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices increased to Rs86,800/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold rate increased by Rs472 to Rs74,417.
In the international gold market, prices rose by $5/ounce to $1,500/ounce. Prices in the local market were still trading lower by Rs2,500/tola, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market, local jewelers said.
