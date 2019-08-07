Modi’s action a gamble, to ignite militancy: exeprts

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong arm move to tighten control on Muslim-majority Kashmir is a gamble that could trigger conflict with Pakistan and ignite militancy that has already cost tens of thousands of lives, experts warn.

Revoking Kashmir’s special status, stripping away constitutionally guaranteed privileges to land and jobs, is widely seen as Modi’s most spectacular effort yet to push his Hindu nationalist agenda after a landslide election victory in May.

His government insists it will bring peace and prosperity, but the massive military reinforcement that accompanied the measure is a clear acknowledgement of the underlying risks. While many Hindus celebrated, the Kashmir valley -- focus of Muslim movement against Indian rule -- was smothered under one of the heaviest security clampdowns it has seen.

Tens of thousands of extra Indian troops enforced a blanket curfew on top of a total communications blackout, but reports still emerged of sporadic protests and gunfire in the streets.

A S Dulat, a former chief of the Indian intelligence service and adviser on Kashmir, said keeping a lid on violence was critical if Modi was to claim victory for his dramatic power play. "But, my own apprehension is there will be repercussions and there will be an escalation of violence," he said.

D S Hooda, a retired lieutenant general who once commanded Indian forces in Kashmir, also voiced fears of "anger, alienation and law and order disturbances".

India already had 500,000 troops in Kashmir before the reinforcements arrived.

Militant activity, after some years of decline, reared up after the killing of charismatic rebel leader Burhan Wani in 2016, and Kashmiris say the current lockdown will only fuel a sense of growing resentment.

"People are not going to take this lying down," said Iltija Javed, daughter of former Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti who was detained at the weekend.

"It’s not physically possible to keep people under captivity for the rest of their lives," Iltija Javed said from Srinagar.

Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party believes it is righting a historical wrong which saw outsiders -- mainly Hindus -- excluded from economic power when Kashmir was granted privileged status after independence.

But many remain uncomfortable with the manner in which that status was stripped away, using a presidential decree with no debate in Kashmir and only token discussion in the New Delhi parliament.

"The manner of its execution -- while extraordinarily efficient -- has brought deceit, disinformation and communal politics, once again, to the centre stage," South Asia counter terrorism expert Ajai Sahni said.

Another key concern is Pakistan, whose Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed Tuesday to challenge India´s "illegal" action at the UN Security Council.

Late Wednesday Islamabad took a step further, announcing it was expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade in a downgrading of diplomatic ties over the decision.