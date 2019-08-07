TNFJ denounces change in special status of IoK

Islamabad : The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that by ending the special status of the Occupied Kashmir by inactivating Articles 370 and 35A, Modi has declared upon the world that India keeps the United Nations and its resolution at the point of his shoes, says a press release.

Modi has put the world peace in danger and the United Nations should taking military action against India.

India can commit aggression against Pakistan so as to divert world attention from her nefarious designs. Kashmiris are calling Pakistan for help therefore the government and the opposition should give up confrontation while diplomatic delegations should be sent comprising the government and opposition members. The ambassadors present in foreign countries should work on war footing and ambassadors of other countries posted in Pakistan should also be apprised of heinous Indian steps. The neighbouring countries would have to play their role. It has been proved again today that only China is our true friend.

The lifestyle of Hazrat Abuzar (R.A.) has been declared like Eisa Ibne Maryam (A.S.) and the oppressed the world over could be saved from the Hippocratic capitalist system by following his seerat.

The Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that the Holy Prophet (SAAW) has said that the sky has never given a shadow to more truthful person than Abuzar (R.A.) and nor the earth has carried more truthful person than him.