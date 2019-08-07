Gang busted, car recovered

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Islamabad has busted a gang of dacoits comprising two members and recovered car, cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman said.

SP (Investigation) constituted special police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Shafique Ahmed, ASI Imran Afzal and others. This police team succeeded to arrest two gangsters identified as Fida-Ud-Din and Abdul Nazeer both culprits are Afghan Nationals while police recovered car, cash, gold ornament and mobile phone from their possession.

These arrested dacoits have already remained jailbirds and they confessed their involvement in many cases of dacoitees in twin cities.