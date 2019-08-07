Peshawar city govt four-year performance report unveiled

PESHAWAR: District Nazim of Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan has claimed that the performance of health, education and other devolved departments has improved during the last four years.

Unveiling the four-year performance report of the City District Government at a press conference here on Wednesday, he said the service delivery of government departments had improved due to the check and balance mechanism.

The nazim said solarisation of 35 basic health units, Category-D hospitals and Rural Health Centers had been completed. This was done, he added, to provide better health facilities to the dwellers of the rural areas who used to face difficulties due to loadshedding.

Asim Khan said that City District Government had established rehabilitation centre for the Ice (methamphetamine) addicts with a cost of Rs25 million. The facility could accommodate 100 addicts at a time, he said.

The district nazim said that a huge sum had been spent on the welfare of the students of public schools. The district government distributed laptops and Rs 35,000 cash each among the position holders of the public schools.

He said his government had launched the work on the parking skyline in Namak Mandi in Peshawar with a cost of Rs380 million and spent Rs 30 million on Namak Mandi food street. The nazim said the district government also allocated Rs 50 million for the preservation of the city wall.

Muhammad Asim said that milk testing laboratories, spring and sports festivals and awards for excelling citizens were the achievements of his government. The nazim said huge allocations were made for development schemes at the public schools. He said that district members had constructed one classroom and veranda at public school at the cost of Rs0.8 million while earlier it would cost Rs1.7 million.

Asim Khan said that those who had lost shops from the Khushal Bazaar were given 119 shops at alternative places. He said that Rs 600 million had been spent under the Peshawar Uplift Programme on the widening and reconstruction of Bara Road, Kohat Road, Kanal Roads and Jalil Kababi Road, adding that Rs60 million had been spent on construction of new block at the Municipal Inter College.