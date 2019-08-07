Afghan disabled team beats Pakistan in Natwest T20

KARACHI: Afghanistan disabled cricket team registered their second consecutive win after they beat Pakistan by 26 runs in the Natwest Physical Disability T20 World Series at Bromsgrove CC Ground in London on Tuesday.

Muhammad ullah Amadzai smashed a breezy 60 and Jameel Shah scored a brilliant 47 as the pair added 102 runs for the second-wicket partnership, which was followed by a deadly spell from slow left-armer Shereen Agha who picked up four wickets.

Pakistan chose to bowl after winning the toss. Afghanistan’s batsmen entertained the crowd with sizzling strokes and piled up a competitive total of 142 for five in a T20 match which was reduced to 16 overs after the heavens opened.

Muhammad ullah slammed three sixes and five boundaries in his 60-run knock. In reply, Pakistan could only manage 116 in the stipulated overs. Hasnain Alam, who made 28 off 35 balls, was the top-scorer. Shereen, who was adjudged the man of the match, captured 4-28. Zubair Zardan took two for 13.