Wed Aug 07, 2019
August 7, 2019

Three killed, seven injured in Quetta blast

Top Story

A
APP
August 7, 2019

QUETTA: As many as three persons were killed and seven others injured in a blast at Mission Chowk area of provincial capital Tuesday. According to police sources, an explosion took place at Mission Chowk which left three people dead and seven injured. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital’s trauma centre. Security forces including police personnel and bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

